AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic: We must protect Camarda
AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no doubts about the potential of Francesco Camarda.

The teen made his debut last season at the age of 15.

Ibrahimovic said at today's Milan U23 launch: "If he were ready, Camarda would be our 9 today. We have to protect him, dreams are another thing. He has to focus on growing, on the pitch and off the pitch.

"We have to protect him, we have a great responsibility. For the 9 of the First Team we'll talk from Monday. The idea is to prepare the way for Camarda to join the First Team from today.

"In Serie C the defenders will treat him badly sportingly... Then if they touch him I'll come onto the pitch (laughs)!

"It's right to give him all the responsibility now. We believe in him. He has become a professional, he has signed the contract, he has to continue with online school: everything is going very quickly, so it is important that he becomes a man."

