Giaccherini questions AC Milan deal for Morata: What about Camarda?

Former Italy midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini has questioned AC Milan's move for Alvaro Morata.

Milan are wrapping up the signing of the Atletico Madrid striker today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giaccherini told Tuttosport: "For me he is a very strong and indisputable player, but I don't know if he is the correct choice for Milan.

"The Spaniard has hardly reached 15 goals in career; Milan, like Juve, plays to win and needs a striker with at least 20 goals like Lautaro, Osimhen and Vlahovic. There is already Leao struggling to reach double figures...".

He also said: "Milan has a potential top player like (Francesco) Camarda. I don't look at the identity card, if a boy is strong and ready at 16 I would throw him on the pitch, I would give him a chance. Barcelona and Spain have bet on Yamal, why don't we try too?

"Instead, let's wait for the kids to mature and get old. Having said that and obviously leaving Camarda alone, if I were Milan I would take him, if only because Morata is turning 32 and with the cups, he will have to be managed, he won't always be able to play."