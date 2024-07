Camarda pens first pro contract with AC Milan

Francesco Camarda has signed a first pro deal with AC Milan.

The 16 year-old has penned a contract to 2027 with the Rossonero.

Camarda made his debut for Milan last season as a 15 year-old against Fiorentina. At the age of 15 years, 8 months, and 16 days, he became the youngest player to debut in Serie A.

Camarda will play for Milan Futuro in Serie C this new season.

He is currently with Italy at the U19 Euros in Northern Ireland.