Italy team manager Buffon confident in young squad

Italy team manager Gigi Buffon is convinced by the young talent called up by coach Luciano Spalletti.

The likes of Monza striker Daniel Maldini are in the Azzurri squad for their Nations League ties this week.

“There are a lot of young guys in the national team, but they’ve already shown that they can contribute with something important,” Juventus legend Buffon said, speaking at an event in Bologna.

“They’re strong on a human level, and even better than before after the experience they’ve had. This can only make the national team more ambitious and the recent games have confirmed this expectation.

“As I told them today, the Federation is happy with the games that they won, but we always expect performances of that calibre. Our level is high, I said it after the EUROs. The September matches didn’t surprise me, the ones before did.”