Juventus great Bonucci: Ronaldo and Sarri not the right fit

Juventus great Leonardo Bonucci says both Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri arrived at the wrong time for the club.

Bonucci discussed Al Nassr striker Ronaldo's years with Juve on Sky Calcio Club, admitting he and Sarri weren't the right fit.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juve was aimed at improving an already strong team,” said the 37-year-old.

“The goal was to win the Champions League, but it wasn’t achieved. In the year CR7 arrived, strange dynamics ensued.

“Allegri was at the end of his cycle, then Covid, Sarri who was trying to get into the dynamics of managing the champions who were at his disposal…

“CR7 has always been an element of energy in the locker room, but during Sarri’s stint, his way of playing led him to act more as an individual than a team player. He wanted to play freely, but Maurizio had set some limits.

“Sarri arrived at the wrong time. Many say he’s not a Juventus-style manager, but I don’t think so.

“When you have Ronaldo, Higuain, Dybala and Douglas Costa, how do you make them all play? You have to be a phenom at managing the squad.”

