Italy coach Spalletti keen to see Chiesa leave Liverpool

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admits he'd like to see Fede Chiesa leave Liverpool.

Spalletti says he'd be happy seeing the former Juventus attacker playing consistently in Serie A again.

Chiesa has been linked with Napoli this month.

“I would be very favourable towards having Chiesa back in Italian football, so I could keep him under observation, to help him settle back in at this level,” Spalletti told Vivo Azzurro TV.

“There aren’t many players who are capable of look you in the eye and break through defensive lines one-on-one.”