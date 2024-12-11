Italy coach Spalletti full of praise for Lazio pair Rovella and Zaccagna

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has sung the praises of Lazio pair Nicolo Rovella and Mattia Zaccagna.

Spalletti admits he's been pleased by the progress of midfielder Rovella.

He said, "We saw him in the last few matches and we also appreciated him during training where he showed that he had grown a lot and that he has not only the resistance that distinguishes him, but also important technical qualities."

On Zaccagni, Spalletti also said: "He was an important element for us at the European Championship, also for what he showed during training. Now he also has a better chance because I often see him playing inside the field.

"In the game system it becomes fundamental to go and choose those players who also have that role in their own club. Zaccagni has had a hand in Lazio's excellent season, and now he is also the captain."

