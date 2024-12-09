Lazio coach Baroni: Victory over Napoli a test we've now passed

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was delighted with his players after their 1-0 victory over Napoli on Sunday.

Gustav Isaksen proved the matchwinner on the day.

“We are happy, it was a great performance and we had the approach that we wanted,” Baroni told DAZN.

“I told the team this was a test and we wanted to measure ourselves up against the best so that we could lift our level and be increasingly competitive.

“I thank everyone who played, whether they started or not, as they all gave their contribution.”

Baroni also reflected: “Straight away these lads showed how fired up they were, their work ethic and our first challenge is to prove ourselves. We are up against teams that were built to win, we can get there with good football. That is the only way we can play.

“I think we largely achieved that except for the final 15 minutes of the first half, when we got a bit tense and irritable, which is when Napoli were more dangerous. We need to play good football and these games just help us to keep growing.”