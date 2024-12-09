Lazio captain Zaccagni: Victory over Napoli an immense boost

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni was left proud of victory over Napoli on Sunday.

The 1-0 confirmed Lazio as title challengers this season,

Zaccagni told Lazio Style Radio: "I am truly happy and proud of the team's performance. It wasn't an easy pitch, we won with great humility while also playing good football. Playing here is never easy, at home it's different. Yesterday the fans gave us a great boost, then we were also motivated for Flavio and Francesco.

"It's something fantastic. It's difficult to explain in words, but what we feel inside the locker room we bring to the match and transmit it to the fans, who give us a lot back. This thing must continue because it gives us an immense boost."

"Last year I made a life choice by joining this club because I felt a special bond, both with the city and with the Biancoceleste people. It's a rare alchemy to find, when you find it you have to embrace it fully. We always try to give our best, the result is relative, the important thing is to always give it our all during the game.

"We have never made a mistake in terms of performance, perhaps in Udine, for the rest we have always responded present. The coach was over the moon at the end, we deserve it. From tomorrow we will think about Ajax."

