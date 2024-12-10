Tribal Football
Lazio president Lotito cools title target talk

Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists there's no point talking up a Scudetto challenge this season.

Lazio are flying under coach Marco Baroni after victory against Napoli on the weekend.

Lotito said: "I don't want to give objectives. Objectives are not announced, they are achieved. I have never made proclamations but I have always tried to speak through results. I always say that we need to give answers to the people.

"We have a blank cheque and we need to give something back to the fans, who must be proud."

"The important thing is to never get too excited and always remain humble. Success comes thanks to four prerogatives: team spirit, spirit of sacrifice, humility and determination. There must be competitive ferocity, we must all reach the goal together."

 

