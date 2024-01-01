Italy coach Spalletti expects to keep job after Euros exit

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti says he doesn't fear for his job after their Euros exit.

Beaten by Switzerland, Italy are out of the competition at the round of 16 stage.

“It’s a natural question; don’t feel guilty for asking me. This is the point,” Spalletti said.

“It changes nothing to me in the sense that I have the responsibility for what happened. I’ve picked the players. I am not happy with the performance we produced today and the performance against Spain.

“I am partially happy with the other two matches we played. This time I rested them up and changed the team. In the previous game, I blamed it on myself, regardless of team selection, for not making too many changes.”

He also said: “Recently, we tried to train the players in a certain way to have intensity and quick recovery runs because there are methods that can allow for improvement.

“In terms of that, I wasn’t overly happy with our responses on the training ground, but these are the players I’ve picked. This is part of the process and I have to say this. All other coaches had 20 matches in charge before the Euros, and somebody else had 30. I had ten and we were already under pressure. It’s only right that we have to win. I probably need to get to know my team a bit better to be able to set things up better. We had a number of players who sustained injuries. In terms of intensity, we were under par, and Switzerland won.

“The future of the Italian team comes down to making different choices; we need players who are more physical,” said Spalletti.

“When you have quality but in terms of tempo, you lose intensity and you can’t sustain it for 90 minutes, it’s natural that you need to bring more physicality and mix things up. We struggled in one-v-one and that made the difference in terms of winning the ball back.”