Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer ready for Italy's attack

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer says he'll be ready for Switzerland's Euros clash with Italy.

The two nations will meet in the Euros round of 16.

Sommer, who won the Scudetto in his first season in Italy, said: “During the tournament, I’ve been speaking with my Inter teammates.

“Each of us will be fighting for his nation, but I’m happy to meet them.

“I don’t know how many saves I will have to make. But a defensive performance at the top of our capabilities will be necessary to advance.”