Italiano delighted with 10-man Bologna for Atalanta draw

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was delighted with his players after their 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Lazar Samardzic found a 90th minute equaliser for Atalanta after Santiago Castro had put Bologna ahead. The hosts also had Jhon Lucumi sent off early into the second-half.

“We take home the extraordinary spirit of the lads. When going down to 10 men against Atalanta, it’s really difficult, because they don’t just pump crosses into the box seeking strikers, they continue to pass it around, move you out of position and try to get a stranglehold on the game,” Italiano told Sky Italia.

“We have to think of the result and take that home. The first half was excellent, it was very open with both teams attacking, then we had to rely on the spirit of sacrifice from the squad down to 10.

“Castro is really improving, I thought he had cramp, but it was a knock to the calf muscle and so we decided to substitute him. It’s at least good that we held out to the final whistle with a point.”