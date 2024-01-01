Gasperini happy after Atalanta draw at Bologna

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was happy with their 1-1 draw against Bologna on Saturday.

Lazar Samardzic found a 90th minute equaliser for Atalanta after Santiago Castro had put Bologna ahead. The hosts also had Jhon Lucumi sent off early into the second-half.

“It was a good performance overall, we pinned them back and had a lot of chances to score,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“When Bologna were down to 10, we weren’t sharp enough and didn’t bring enough quality with so many forwards on the field. With a little more confidence and clear heads, we could’ve scored earlier and then gone for the victory. There was also bad luck, hitting the woodwork twice.

“I do get the feeling we’ll blow hot and cold for a few months, because this season we had thought that the squad was already built after winning the Europa League and we could build on those foundations. Instead, we brought in many new players, quite a few of them late in the summer, and it was not what we had planned.”