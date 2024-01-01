Iling Jr explains Bologna move: What Villa boss Emery told me

Samuel Iling Jr says he's quickly settled at Bologna.

The winger has joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa and was presented to the local media today.

What brought you back to Italy and how did you find yourself here?

"Here in Bologna there is a good project, as I had already seen last year. In the summer I moved to Aston Villa then came the offer from Bologna, a city that I like with a coach that I respect and I decided to come here."

What did you experience at Dall'Ara during your first Champions League match?

"The emotion of the Champions League is always special. It was beautiful."

What struck you most here in Bologna?

"I was already struck by the atmosphere, the fans last year and I liked it a lot."

When you previously played in Bologna we always saw you on the left, but which side of the pitch do you prefer?

"I really like playing on the right, I feel very comfortable."

Have you already scored a goal like the one in Como in your career?

"Yes, when I was young."

During your weeks at Aston Villa, did you always train separately?

"I played the whole second half with Aston Villa and I also played a few games, then I spoke to the manager and I understood that there wasn't much space for me and since I appreciate honesty I preferred to look for a team where I could have more chances."

Who did you come to Bologna with?

"I came alone but my family often comes to watch the games."

Did you get any messages from Turin (Juventus) after the goal against Como?

"I got a lot of messages from my former teammates and my former coach. I have a good relationship with everyone."

What difference in terms of technical methodology did you find between Allegri and Italiano?

"I have to thank Allegri a lot, he helped me a lot to understand the defensive phase. With Mister Italiano we always put a lot of energy on the field, and this is the football I like."

Is there a player you look up to?

"(Thierry) Henry."

Atalanta comes first, but thinking about Liverpool, what does this match mean to you?

"Playing at Anfield is always an indescribable emotion. For me, who is English, it means a lot because I have the opportunity to show myself."

At the end of the season, will you or Orsolini have scored more goals?

"I don't know about goals, but for me the important thing is that we both have a good season in this championship."

What difficulties have you encountered in these first months in Bologna?

"For me, finding a home."