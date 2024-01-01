Italia 90 World Cup hero Schillaci passes away

Italy's 1990 World Cup hero Toto Schillaci has passed away. He was 59.

The former Juventus striker scored six goals at Italia 90 as the host nation reached the semifinals.

Schillaci finished the tournament with Golden Boot as top scorer and Golden Ball as best player.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

Juve announced today: "We immediately fell in love with Toto. His desire, his story, his being so wonderfully passionate, and it showed in every game he played.

"We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before - in that incredible summer of 1990 - the whole of Italy did, captivated by those wonderfully energetic celebrations of his."

Schillaci also played for Inter Milan and Messina, before spending the final three years of his playing career in Japan with Jubilo Iwata.