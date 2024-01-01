Del Piero praises Inter Milan summer market campaign

Juventus legend Alex del Piero has praised Inter Milan's summer market campaign.

Del Piero says Inter have signed sensibly so not to disrupt the team.

"Inter have signed different kinds of players to Juventus,” the former Juve captain said.

“Zielinski is now Italian, because he’s been here for so many years. Taremi has a lot of experience.

“Their strength is that they haven’t changed.

“They have not messed with a solidity that was already clear to see."

Del Piero also stated: “Obviously for emotional reasons, I hope that Inter don’t win the Scudetto again.

“But at the moment they’re well out in front. Then maybe teams like Napoli can emerge to challenge them.”