IT'S OFF: Okafor returns to AC Milan after RB Leipzig move collapses

AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor's move to RB Leipzig has fallen through.

Okafor was due to sign for Leipzig on-loan with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, an issue was found in his medical, says TMW, which would have ruled out Okafor from making an immediate contribution.

Leipzig management had insisted Okafor be available immediately for selection and the issues discovered saw them pull back yesterday.

It's been suggested a calf strain has been the issue for Okafor and Leipzig's medical team.