Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...

IT'S DONE? Juventus and Pogba reach contract agreement

Paul Vegas
IT'S DONE? Juventus and Pogba reach contract agreement
IT'S DONE? Juventus and Pogba reach contract agreementTribalfootball
Juventus and Paul Pogba have reportedly reached agreement over the termination of his contract.

Pogba has seen a four-year doping ban cut to four months on appeal, meaning he can take the pitch again in March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Juve have been eager to clear the Frenchman off their books and TMW says the parties have reached agreement over his contract today.

An announcement to confirm the termination is expected imminently.

In October, Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli said of the situation: "Our position is very clear, Paul was a great footballer, now he has been out for a long time, last year and also this year we were forced to make investments in other players and at this moment the squad is complete."

Mentions
Serie APogba PaulJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem clubs watching Pogba situation at Juventus
Juventus and Pogba enter contract termination talks
Sagna urges Arsenal move for Juventus midfielder Pogba