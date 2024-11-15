IT'S DONE? Juventus and Pogba reach contract agreement

Juventus and Paul Pogba have reportedly reached agreement over the termination of his contract.

Pogba has seen a four-year doping ban cut to four months on appeal, meaning he can take the pitch again in March.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Juve have been eager to clear the Frenchman off their books and TMW says the parties have reached agreement over his contract today.

An announcement to confirm the termination is expected imminently.

In October, Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli said of the situation: "Our position is very clear, Paul was a great footballer, now he has been out for a long time, last year and also this year we were forced to make investments in other players and at this moment the squad is complete."