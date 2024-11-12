Juventus and Pogba enter contract termination talks

Juventus and Paul Pogba are entering contract termination talks.

Sky Sports says Juve and Pogba have agreed to go their separate ways, with the player's pay off now being negotiated.

Pogba has seen a four-year doping ban cut to 18 months on appeal, meaning he can take the pitch again in March.

The France midfielder has offers from around the world and is now in talks to become a free agent.

Pogba's current Juve deal runs to 2026.