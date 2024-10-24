Sagna urges Arsenal move for Juventus midfielder Pogba

Bacary Sagna is urging former club Arsenal to move for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba has seen a doping ban cut from four years to 18 months, which means he can play again in March.

With his future at Juve in doubt, fellow Frenchman Sagna told Paddy Power: "The Premier League is perfect for Paul Pogba – I would love to see him at Arsenal.

"It would be fantastic – he has experience; he loves playing with young players around him – that's when he can be most effective. At the 2018 World Cup for example, that's when he was at his best – he had friends around him.

"Arsenal have a young, fresh team, and I can see him performing well in their shirt. He'll get love from their fans. Now, he can start over – he's had time away from football and will come back with a desire to find his space and play again."