Ipswich trialist Alzate linked with several Spanish and Italian clubs

Ipswich Town trialist Steven Alzate is being linked with a number of clubs in Spain and Italy as fans hope he puts pen to paper at the club.

The midfielder was released by Brighton at the end of last season and featured in a training match with OGC Nice with Ipswich as he continues to train with the squad.

Alzate is a Colombian international and has some serious talent as although he is training with Ipswich, he has piqued the interest of clubs from abroad.

This is according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra who says Serie A side Genoa, Fiorentina and a number of other clubs including Spanish sides Sevilla and Celta Vigo are all chasing his signature this summer.

Manager Kieran McKenna spoke on the talented midfielder after Saturday’s game.

“Steven Alzate was with us today, he trained with us on Thursday and Friday.”

“A very good player, an experienced player for a relatively young age and isn’t with a club at the moment, so it was a chance for him to come in over the last couple of days, have a look at us, us to have a look at him and we’ll have some discussions from there. It was useful to have him with us.”