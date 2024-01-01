Tribal Football
Wolves face Euro competition for Plymouth whiz Whittaker
Wolves are said to be among several clubs targeting a winger from the Championship this summer.

The Midlands side are working on a deal to bring Plymouth ace Morgan Whittaker to the club.

The forward, who scored 19 goals in the second division last term, is also wanted by Brentford.

There are teams abroad that will provide competition, including Celta Vigo, Stuttgart and Lazio.

Plymouth are willing to sell, but only if they receive a mega fee in exchange for Whittaker.

The lower league side are said to want a fee in the region of £15 million for their star man.

