Brighton midfielder Gilmour agrees Napoli terms

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour has agreed personal terms with Napoli.

Sky Italia says the Scotland international has accepted a contract offer from the Azzurri and approved a move to Serie A.

Napoli and Brighton are now set for a new round of negotiations over a fee for Gilmour.

Napoli are willing to offer €12m up front plus €3m in bonuses for the midfield schemer.

And there is hope of reaching an agreement by the end of the week.