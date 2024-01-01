Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plansFiorentina
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino has explained his plans for David de Gea.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for the Viola on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palladino said, "De Gea? His career speaks for him, he has international calibre.

"He also brings us a lot of experience in the dressing room, he made himself available by staying in Florence to work and from Monday we will start working together even if he has been out of action for over a year and therefore it will take time to get it back into shape."

On Sofyan Amrabat, after last season's loan with Manchester United, he added: "A great relationship was born with him because I didn't know him as a man.

"I met a great man and he gave me availability despite the transfer rumours so I threw him on the field (against Freiburg, 2-2) and he had a good performance. We'll see what happens but I'm happy to have him and I'd be happy to coach him all year." 

Mentions
Serie Ade Gea DavidAmrabat SofyanFiorentinaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Fiorentina deal in ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea
Cauet impressed by Fiorentina swoop for De Gea and Richardson
Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea AGREES Fiorentina contract