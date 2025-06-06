Ipswich send Godfrey back to Atalanta

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Ipswich Town are sending Ben Godfrey back to Atalanta.

The former Everton defender moved to Ipswich on-loan in January to the end of the season.

After the Tractor Boys' relegation, they have decided against signing Godfrey outright and instead have sent him back to Bergamo.

Godfrey joined Atalanta a year ago from Everton for €9m.

However, while he is now back with La Dea, there are plans to move Godfrey quickly on this summer. His deal with Atalanta runs to 2028.

