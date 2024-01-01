Inzaghi pleased with Inter Milan "commitment" for victory over Lecce

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 2-0 win against Lecce.

Matteo Darmian and a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty saw Inter home.

“We always need to have hunger, but I have no doubts, as the lads are training well. I think we had a good game against Genoa on Saturday, even when conceding two avoidable goals,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“We are Inter, we always want to win, so naturally we weren’t happy this week, but I had seen some positive signs regardless of the unsatisfactory result.

“We must not be anchored to Lautaro, Barella, Calhanoglu or anyone else. We won last season because everyone gave their contribution.

"I liked the way Taremi fought for 95 minutes today, he was always working to help the team. Marko Arnautovic also came on with a great spirit and that’s what a coach wants to see.”

Inzaghi also said: “We have to look only at ourselves. Other teams are strengthening, they have our same objectives, it is difficult to play in August temperatures, so it’s a struggle even for fixtures that on paper ought to be easier.

“I saw us with the right level of concentration and commitment in both games so far this season.”