Retegui on Atalanta double: Impossible to have better start
Mateo Retegui was delighted with a winning debut for Atalanta on Monday night.

Retegui struck twice at Atalanta won 4-0 at Lecce.

The signing from Genoa said afterwards:  "It was impossible to do better than this. We played a very good match, making a good start. Now let's think about Torino.

"(Gian Piero) Gasperini asked me to keep running after the two goals, I know I can do much more because I did something wrong today too."

Then more on his new coach: "Mister Gasperini can teach me a lot, I think he will make me a great player and a better person."

