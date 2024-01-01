Zielinski explains rejecting massive SPL offer to join Inter Milan

Piotr Zielinski admits he rejected life-changing money from the Saudi Pro League to join Inter Milan.

The Poland midfielder moved to Inter in a Bosman deal from Napoli this summer.

But Zielinski told Eleven Sports Poland: “Anyone who’s received an offer like that knows that the figures can make your head spin.

“But after a day or two, consulting with one’s loved ones, one considers what their goals are. What’s important in a particular moment.

“For some people it might be money.

“For others, it might be the desire to compete with the best players in the world.”

Zielinski continued, “For me, the chance to prove myself in the Champions League has been my priority from the start.

“Definitely in the first couple days I thought: ‘I’m going to go to Saudi Arabia'.

“I’ll take my loved ones. We’ll live well.

“However, that thought only lasted a couple days.

“I’m happy that’s not what happen and I didn’t accept that offer. Even though the money was a lot, I’m happy to be wear I am.

ZIelinski said that at Inter “I earn plenty, and I can still play at the highest level.”