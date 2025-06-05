The Calcio Comment: Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan having gave his all

After the disastrous night of the Champions League final, few doubts remained. But as it turns out, Simone Inzaghi's decision to leave Inter had been made weeks earlier, when the coach felt he had given everything he could, to the team, the club, and the entire Inter environment.

The love story ended in the worst possible way, but a painful ending shouldn’t erase what was, in many ways, a beautiful journey, one full of emotion and satisfaction. Inzaghi will leave Serie A and Italy, putting some distance between himself and the high-pressure world of Italian football. A wise decision, at least for now.

He needs time to recharge; his time with the Nerazzurri was intense and, as mentioned, ended on a bitter note. It will take time for the wounds to heal.

The lead-up to the Champions League final was troubled, plagued by setbacks, poor performances, and defeats that likely took a toll on the squad’s confidence and morale. According to some reports, Inzaghi had already told the team he would leave at the end of the season, regardless of the result against Luis Enrique’s PSG.

An escape?

But the timing of his departure made it seem almost like an escape, an escape from a historic, and unfortunately legendary, defeat; from a fanbase that would inevitably hold him accountable for the collapse; and from a team that had likely reached the limit of its potential, requiring a major overhaul in the transfer market.

In short, the feeling is that had Inzaghi left after winning the Champions League, no one would have complained. But under these circumstances, the reaction, from fans, media, and the broader Inter world, has been overwhelmingly negative.

In recent hours, several major outlets have claimed that Inzaghi gave less to Inter than he received, that his tenure should have yielded more, that he lost more titles than he won, and that he failed to make the most of a squad widely described as built to win everything. But reality is a bit more nuanced. Yes, compared to other Italian sides, including reigning champions Napoli, Inzaghi’s Inter had a strong, deep, and versatile squad.

But comparing the team with European teams, it was never among the top eight clubs, and pretending otherwise is disingenuous. Taremi, Arnautovic, Darmian, Bisseck, these are not replacements you’d find at a European superclub. They’re good players, no doubt, but Champions League finals are on a different level.

True football lesson

That said, Inter didn’t lose 5–0 simply because PSG was stronger. Luis Enrique gave Inzaghi a true football lesson. It was a one-sided match in which Inter were reduced to mere spectators, sparring partners, at best. The French side played aggressive, attacking football; Inter could only respond with a weak, half-hearted resistance.

PSG had too much quality, too much intensity, and when their style clicks, it leaves opponents with nothing but scraps. Inter, on the other hand, looked short on weapons, and perhaps emotionally drained. What hurt Inter fans the most was the sense that the team didn’t even try. No fight, no pride, no spark. Speaking to fans and reading their reactions, the same phrase comes up again and again: There was nothing. No match, no battle, no fire. Just a humiliating, historic defeat, one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

To make things worse, Inter seemed unprepared for Inzaghi’s departure, even though they must have known, or at least suspected, it was coming. They've reached out to Cesc Fàbregas, and there’s talk of Chivu or Vieira as potential replacements. Many names, few certainties. A squad that needs strengthening, perhaps even rebuilding, and the departure of a coach who, for all his flaws, leaves behind a legacy of notable success.

Inzaghi the reason?

Simone Inzaghi walks away with six domestic trophies, including a Scudetto, and two Champions League final appearances. That’s no small achievement. It could have been more, sure, but it’s far from insignificant.

Yes, something was missing. Fans are right to point to missed opportunities, especially in the league.

But if you want to compete on all fronts, the risk of ending up empty-handed is always around the corner. Maybe, in time, the sting of this badly lost final will fade. Inzaghi did many good things, and made his share of mistakes. Now, it’s up to Inter to prove whether he was the reason they didn’t win more, or the reason they won as much as they did.