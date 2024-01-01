Inzaghi delighted as Inter Milan win at Roma: Best performance of season

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted with their 1-0 win at Roma on Sunday night.

Lautaro Martinez struck the winner, with Inzaghi later telling the press it was the best performance of the season.

What value do you give to this victory?

"A very important victory against an opponent of absolute value. After 28 minutes I had used up two slots against a quality team. The lads were great. We knew that last year we had struggled. Fourth victory in a row, important for the lads who have always helped each other. The second goal could have happened but sometimes you have to consider that there are opponents. Svilar was great. Roma don't give much away, they are a team that doesn't let you play."

Best match so far?

"Yes. They put players who could create problems. Correa gave us a hand on Dimarco's side. Carlos had given full availability. But in 48 hours we will be back on the pitch. I preferred to keep Dimarco and take off Bastoni."

Worried about the midfield?

"Definitely. We'll evaluate Asllani and Zielinski. They'll have to be evaluated. Zielinski brings the problem with him to the national team. Asllani will also have to be evaluated."

Calhanoglu and Acerbi?

"The first one wasn't right. If I had Asllani I would have made different choices. The boy did a decent workout yesterday even though he had a stiff adductor. Similar thing for Acerbi. He's a professional, he understood what he could have and stopped earlier."

Team competing for the Scudetto?

"Time will tell. What I can say is that I see my team working and they work very seriously. They have won a lot and want to win again. The teams have strengthened and all want to win titles like Inter. Every day that we are in Appiano we work with the aim of bringing results."

In the most difficult moment, Inter went back to not conceding a goal. How do you evaluate this aspect?

"Tonight I am very satisfied, the boys must continue to work like this and they remained lucid. So we used a lot of intelligence and I am very satisfied."