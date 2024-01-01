Branca slams Friedkins over Roma sacking Mourinho, De Rossi

Former Inter Milan GM Marco Branca is critical of Roma's owners over their coach sackings.

This year, the Friedkins have axed Jose Mourinho and Daniele de Rossi.

Rossi, who was at Inter when Mourinho led them to the Treble, told Il Messaggero: "They are attentive to the economic aspect, and it is appreciable. I do not share, however, the lack of desire to want to know our history and our way of thinking. If you do not know a reality, you study it.

"And then I do not like the rudeness they have in making certain decisions. The Friedkins sent Mourinho and De Rossi away in a way that was not very professional. We need to respect the history of others."

Asked if Roma were right to appoint Mourinho, Branca said: "I would say so. But teams are not only won by Mou. They have to be complete in terms of the players and the organization. If something doesn't work, you lose points. José has given a lot of enthusiasm, but on the pitch you also need the skill of the players and the club."