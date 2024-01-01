Ex-Genoa midfielder Strootman announces retirement

Tribal Football
Kevin Strootman has announced his retirement after leaving Genoa at the end of last season.

Genoa re-signed midfielder Kevin Strootman, 34, in the summer of 2022.

The Dutchman made two assists in 27 games in Serie A last season. Strootman and the Italian club parted ways this summer.

Now he announces via his social channels that his career is over.

“Careers end. Thank you football!” writes the 34-year-old on Instagram.

Strootman also represented Roma, Cagliari, Marseille, Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven and Sparta Rotterdam.

There were 45 goals and 82 assists in a total of 487 competitive matches at club team level.

Strootman also scored three goals in 46 internationals for Holland.

 

