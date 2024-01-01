Mancini fighting for his Saudi Arabia job

Tribal Football
Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini is fighting for his job this week.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says  Mancini is about to be fired.

The Saudi federation is said to have already made the decision - and it won't be long before it becomes official.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach is at risk of seeing Saudi Arabia fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia is said to have already contacted Hervé Renard (free agent) and Ramón Díaz ( Corinthians ) in search for a replacement.

