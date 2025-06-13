Tribal Football
Inzaghi and Pisa agree to part ways

Pippo Inzaghi has left Pisa by mutual consent.

Despite leading Pisa to a historic promotion to Serie A last season, Inzaghi and management have agreed to part ways.

The Tuscan club announced: "Pisa Sporting Club announces that it has consensually resolved the contractual relationship with Mr. Filippo Inzaghi who, as of today, is leaving his position as Technical Manager of the First Team.

"The board thanks Filippo Inzaghi, together with his Staff, for the professional work carried out and for the fruitful and successful joint path culminating with the promotion to the Top League.

"We wish them the best for the continuation of their respective careers."

