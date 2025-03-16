Inter secure win at Atalanta to extend Serie A lead

Inter Milan extended their advantage at the top of the Serie A standings to three points with a 2-0 win over third-placed Atalanta, who suffered a third loss to the Nerazzurri without scoring in all competitions this season.

The match between the division’s joint-highest scorers took under seven minutes to produce its first golden chance – an expert Lautaro Martinez pass unlocked the home defence and sent Marcus Thuram through on goal.

The striker beat goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, but saw his finish clip the inside of the post and come out. Atalanta responded with a huge opportunity of their own just over 10 minutes later, but Yann Sommer superbly clawed away Mario Pasalic’s header from Marten de Roon’s cross.

Goals, however, have come at a premium of late at the Gewiss Stadium, as La Dea’s previous two home matches ended goalless and it wasn’t long before defences were on top again, with wayward efforts from Alessandro Bastoni and Ademola Lookman the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock before the break.

But any hopes of a sixth league clean sheet in succession for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were dismissed in the ninth minute of the second half, when Hakan Calhanoglu’s pinpoint corner was headed home by the unmarked Carlos Augusto, who notched his third league goal of the campaign.

Calhanoglu tried his luck from 25 yards soon after, but Carnesecchi was behind it, before Martinez thought he had doubled the lead, only for his goal to be disallowed for a foul on Berat Djimsiti in the build-up.

The home side finally had a shot on target in the second half 10 minutes from time, but Lazar Samardzic’s tame effort was no trouble for Sommer.

Then, their evening got worse when Ederson was booked twice in the space of a few seconds; first for fouling Thuram, then for reacting to referee Davide Massa’s decision.

Simone Inzaghi’s men took advantage and sealed the points four minutes from time, as Martinez blasted the ball past Carnesecchi to end a run of four league matches without an away win, despite Bastoni seeing red in added time.

Meanwhile, Atalanta – who also saw Gasperini dismissed – are still looking for a first Serie A home success of 2025.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

