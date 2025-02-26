Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd

Prandelli warns Napoli, Inter Milan: Title battle no two-horse race

Carlos Volcano
Prandelli warns Napoli, Inter Milan: Title battle no two-horse race
Prandelli warns Napoli, Inter Milan: Title battle no two-horse raceAction Plus
Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli says Atalanta can win the Scudetto this season.

With leaders Inter Milan meeting Napoli this weekend, it opens up a chance for third-place La Dea to take advantage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prandelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Napoli's defeat in Como and the fact that they can show up at the Maradona as top of the table have given Inter a big boost.

"There's little to discuss, the situation that has been created is an advantage that the Nerazzurri must exploit. Even though (Simone) Inzaghi and his team know full well that the championship doesn't end on Saturday.

"And with this I'm not just referring to the days that remain to be played, but also and above all to the fact that this is not a two-horse race.

"Atalanta has what it takes to win the Scudetto."

Mentions
Serie APrandelli CesareInterNapoliAtalanta
Related Articles
Napoli chief Manna denies title pressure on Conte
Inter Milan striker Arnautovic "very happy" after Coppa win against Lazio
Atalanta coach Gasperini talks up title chances after defeating Empoli