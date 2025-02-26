Prandelli warns Napoli, Inter Milan: Title battle no two-horse race

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli says Atalanta can win the Scudetto this season.

With leaders Inter Milan meeting Napoli this weekend, it opens up a chance for third-place La Dea to take advantage.

Prandelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Napoli's defeat in Como and the fact that they can show up at the Maradona as top of the table have given Inter a big boost.

"There's little to discuss, the situation that has been created is an advantage that the Nerazzurri must exploit. Even though (Simone) Inzaghi and his team know full well that the championship doesn't end on Saturday.

"And with this I'm not just referring to the days that remain to be played, but also and above all to the fact that this is not a two-horse race.

"Atalanta has what it takes to win the Scudetto."