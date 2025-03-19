Man City alerted as Svilar stalls Roma contract talks

Manchester City are on red alert over Mile Svilar's situation at AS Roma.

New contract talks between Roma and their goalkeeper have stalled in recent days, says TMW.

Svilar is demanding €4m-a-year to re-sign with the Giallorossi.

Watching developments closely are City, which made an approach to Roma in January for the shot-stopper.

Svilar has thrived with Roma over the past two seasons and his form has brought him to the attention of major clubs across Europe.

Along with City, also interested are Chelsea and Bayern Munich. All three giants are in contact with Svilar's agents.