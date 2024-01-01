Inter Milan signing Topalovic likened to De Bruyne

Luka Topalovic is being tipped for big things at Inter Milan.

The 18 year-old attacking midfielder was signed by Inter this week from NK Domzale.

Advertisement Advertisement

And their director, Matej Orazem, told Sportitalia: “His ability to read the game is unmatched by what we have seen in our young players.

“And we have had many great talents in here. From Sesko to Gnezda Cerin, Nemanja Maksimovic and others.

“Luka’s creativity is also top-notch, which is why he was able to compete on equal terms with the senior-team players from a very young age.

“He has raised many eyebrows throughout Italy and Europe over the past year. Inter knocked on our door in the spring and have been following him for some time.

“The negotiations began in May, I was their guest in Milan too, where we found common ground.

“Of all the clubs, Inter was the one with a concrete project for the player and an acceptable offer for our club.”

Orazem also said: "I am convinced that he has all the qualities he needs to play in the first team.

“But Inter is a great club, the best in Italy at the moment, so everyone must be patient for Luka to become ready for this level.

“He has already been through a lot as a player with our first team. For instance, he played in all our league games last season, so he should have an advantage in this.

"I would say he reminds me of Kevin De Bruyne.”