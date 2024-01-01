Inter Milan hero Festa: I've applied for Hong Kong coaching post

Former Inter Milan and Middlesbrough defender Gianluca Festa is in talks about the Hong Kong national team post.

The former defender of Claudio Ranieri's first Cagliari, who also enjoyed success with Inter, Roma and in England with Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, began coaching in 2010 with the Cagliari youth team, then made his debut on the bench with Lumezzane. He then coached Cagliari, Como and was recently in Greece for two years.

Now Festa is in the running to for the next coach of Hong Kong.

"In January I took part in the Legends match in Hong Kong," Festa told ANSA, "and I was fascinated by that environment. So I started to follow that football reality, their championship, then when I learned that the coach of the national team had left, I presented my candidacy.

"I would like to have this experience, after having played and trained abroad, I believe that we can do a good job there, embracing a project of growth and improvement of their football."