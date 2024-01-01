Inter Milan president Marotta ready to welcome new Inzaghi commitment

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta is ready to welcome Simone Inzaghi's new deal.

The title winning coach could commit to new terms on Friday.

“Inzaghi started this era a few years ago and I think we are not even halfway through,” Marotta told reporters after receiving the Stella d’Oro award.

“We are very eager to continue together, because he deserves it. We are happy to work with him, just as Simone is happy to work with us.”

Marotta also said: “Inter do not just aim for the Scudetto. Our DNA imposes us to always compete to win, these are the lessons of the history and trophy cabinet of the club.

“So with all due respect for our adversaries, we begin aiming to obtain the maximum result.”