Real Madrid hero Kroos talks up improving Serie A

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is impressed by Serie A's recent improvements.

Kroos believes Italy's top clubs are now as competitive as any in Europe.

He told Tuttosport: "I think that in recent years the level has risen a lot. We see it especially in European competitions. Inter reached the final a couple of years ago, Atalanta won the Europa League against the new German champion Leverkusen, Milan beat Real at the Bernabeu.

"There are several clubs that can play until the end..."

On what he is doing now, Kroos said: "I'm happy and very busy at the moment: every day I take care of my foundation and the Icon League, but I won't hide the fact that I miss football every now and then. I'm still involved with the Madrid Academy, but in a completely different role than before."

