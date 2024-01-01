Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu releases statement on Bayern Munich rumours

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has dismissed talk of a move to Bayern Munich.

The Turkey international is being linked with a €70m move to Bayern.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he insisted with a post to social media: In light of recent rumours circulating in the media, I would like to take this opportunity to address the situation directly.

“Until now, I have refrained from commenting on the speculations as my current focus remains as the captain of the Turkish National Team for the EURO 2024.

“However, I believe it is now appropriate to make a clear statement to prevent any further misunderstandings.

“I am extremely happy at Inter Milan. The relationship I share with the club and our incredible fans is truly special.

“Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am excited about the prospect of winning more trophies with Inter in the future.

“Once again, right now I am fully concentrated to make the people of my country happy.

“Thank you for your understanding and your support.

“Forza Inter. Your Calha.”