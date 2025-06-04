Tribal Football
Inter Milan president Marotta tribute to Inzaghi after exit confirmed

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has paid tribute to departing coach Simone Inzaghi.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Inzaghi was leaving Inter after Saturday's Champions League final defeat to PSG. The Italian is set to take charge of Al-Hilal in time to lead them in the Club World Cup.

Marotta said in a statement on the Inter website: “On behalf of our shareholder, Oaktree, and the whole club, I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work he has done, for the passion shown and for the sincerity in today’s discussion, which led to the mutual decision to part ways.

“It is only when we have fought together to achieve success day by day that we can have a frank discussion like the one that happened today.” 

The 49-year-old’s contract had been due to expire in 2026. 

