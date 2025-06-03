Inzaghi to leave Inter and become Al-Hilal's new head coach as he accepts huge salary

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to leave the side and take control of Al-Hilal after accepting a lucrative offer.

Following a 5-0 loss against PSG in the Champions League Final on Saturday, Inzaghi admitted that thinking of the upcoming Club World Cup is difficult in what now seems like a goodbye after today’s news.

“I don’t know how to answer that question (going to the Club World Cup). I came here to speak as a sign of respect and politeness after this defeat that was very painful,” he said in a post-match press conference.

“Teams emerge stronger from defeats, that might seem like a platitude, but it’s true and we already did in the past by going on to win the Scudetto.

“There is disappointment tonight, but we must keep our heads up high, knowing we faced a team that deserved the victory.”

Journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Inzaghi will join Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup after a successful spell with the Italian giants.

“BREAKING: Simone Inzaghi and Inter are set to part ways, decision made. Inzaghi will now become new Al Hilal head coach, as planned.

“The cycle is over after 1 Serie A title, 2 Coppa Italia, 3 Italian Super Cup and reaching 2 Champions League finals.

“Deal in place for the next 3 years with huge salary for the Italian coach due to leave Inter after meeting today.

“Feeling was clear yesterday: it had to be, it will be Al Hilal.”

Al-Hilal were said to be competing with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United but will have placed a much bigger wage on the table for Inzaghi who will now take over the side as they prepare for the Club World Cup and their first game against Real Madrid in a few weeks time.