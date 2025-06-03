Inzaghi confirms Inter Milan exit, poised to join Al Hilal

After four seasons at Inter, Simone Inzaghi has announced his departure from the Serie A giants. He has reportedly accepted a job offer from Al Hilal and leaves the Italian club after two Champions League finals and multiple trophies won.

On Tuesday, Inter confirmed that Inzaghi would leave the club. It is being widely reported that Inzaghi has said yes to Al Hilal after days of reflection and direct negotiations.

It's a decision that comes after four intense seasons with the Nerazzurri, with the Italian now ready for a different environment and new challenges, as well as a lucrative contract.

In his farewell statement, Inzaghi wrote: "The time has come for me to say goodbye to this Club after a four-year-long journey, throughout which I gave my all. Every day, my first and last thought was always about Inter.

"It was then reciprocated with professionalism and passion by the players, leaders, and every single one of the club’s employees.

"The six trophies we won, including the Second-Star Scudetto, together with our Champions League journeys in 2023, and just a few days ago, are living proof of how much my work was supported by a shared understanding with my staff and every part of the club.

"I would like to thank the shareholders for their unwavering support, as well as the President and his associates for their daily help and constant dialogue."

"I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together," he added.

"I will never forget you."

One Scudetto and two Champions League finals

The season that has just ended did not bring any trophies into the Nerazzurri's trophy cabinet, and it ended in the worst possible way. Inter reached the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons but lost badly to Paris Saint-Germain.

That was a defeat made even harder by the ending of the Serie A campaign, with the Scudetto race won by Antonio Conte's Napoli.

Arriving in Milan in the summer of 2021, Inzaghi won one Scudetto, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. He has built a solid, recognisable Inter side capable of modern, competitive football.

Before that, at Lazio, he had already made his mark with one Coppa Italia and two Super Cups, and he leaves his home country as one of its top coaches.