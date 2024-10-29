Inter Milan president Marotta: Oaktree a future guarantee

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says Oaktree are planning for the long-term as club owners.

It's been suggested the investment firm would seek a quick sale after taking on the club from Suning.

But Marotta says: “Oaktree’s ownership represents a guarantee for the future.

“Being President is an honour, but also carries a sense of responsiblity.”

“In the example of Fraizzoli, Pellegrini, Facchetti, and Moratti.

“The objectives for the 2024-25 season will be: Compete at the highest level in Italy in Europe.

“Restore the club’s finances.

“Work on the new stadium project. And strengthen the training facilities.”