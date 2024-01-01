Inter Milan president Marotta explains need for foreign investment; plans for new stadium

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta insists local football needs foreign investment.

Marotta also admits he's supportive of the move away from San Siro to a new stadium.

“Because I’ve lived in this world for many years,” he said.

“I’ve lived through the model of patronage. And now of entrepreneurship.

“Paolo (Scaroni, AC Milan President) and I represent clubs owned by huge investment funds.

“I applaud (Lazio owner Claudio) Lotito and (Torino owner Urbano) Cairo. But football is moving towards the American model.

“In fact, in Serie A there are ten clubs owned by Americans."

The Inter President contined, “As far as the stadium goes, clubs can’t just view it in aggregation.

“The stadium has to be profitable in terms of revenues. It can’t be a cathedral in the desert, with people coming to watch matches every fifteen days.

“It has to be the home of the club every day of the week.

“Last season we earned €80 million from the stadium.

“Imagine how much more it would be with a modern stadium.”