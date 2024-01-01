Thuram delighted with first Inter Milan hat-trick

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram was delighted with his hat-trick against Torino.

It was the France centre-forward's first hat-trick in Nerazzurri colours.

“I hadn’t scored for two or three games, the important thing is that the team wins, but if I score then I’m even happier,” Thuram told Sky Italia.

“Every game in Serie A is difficult, we have a big squad with three or four new arrivals who have come to help us and we hope to do well.”

On challenging for the Capocannoniere this season, he added: “I am not interested in this, the most important thing is that Inter get three points.”