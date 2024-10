AC Milan eyeing Chelsea pair Casadei and Chukwuemeka

AC Milan are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan are keen on Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka for the Janaury market.

A long-term injury for Ismael Bennacer will see Milan act in the winter transfer window as they seek a replacement.

Casadei is a target, with the former Inter Milan prospect recently admitting his Rossoneri support: "As a child, Kaká was my idol and I supported Milan.

"However, I became a professional and my first team in Serie A was Inter, with whom I have no grudge for the transfer."